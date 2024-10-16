Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 369 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,045,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,254,178,000 after buying an additional 6,933,908 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19,850.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,016,114 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $205,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,996 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,609,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,265,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,120,012 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,236 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,904,263 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $139,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.54. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

