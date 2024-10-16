Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 54 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $199.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.68 and its 200-day moving average is $186.91. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $200.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
