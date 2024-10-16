Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 567 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $597.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $570.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $610.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

