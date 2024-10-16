Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 61 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,180,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 56,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,562,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,161,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCNCA opened at $2,026.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,939.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1,800.59. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,290.60 and a 1-year high of $2,174.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $52.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,450.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,012.11.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

