Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 657 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after buying an additional 7,317,531 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,954 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,714,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,951,000 after purchasing an additional 283,257 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,952,000 after purchasing an additional 80,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,551,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.00. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.