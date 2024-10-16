Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 81 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,044,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,693,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 646,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after acquiring an additional 508,504 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,829,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 443,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 360,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $147.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.63. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $149.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.