Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $593,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,288 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SEA by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.86 and a beta of 1.52.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

