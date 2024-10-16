Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 640.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Roblox were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 102.4% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,706,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $25,645.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,961.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 625,673 shares of company stock worth $27,331,806. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $48.43.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

