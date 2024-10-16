Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in UDR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of UDR by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

