Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 452.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 964.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Price Performance

Cable One stock opened at $356.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.84. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.28 and a 12-month high of $671.62.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $394.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 30.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.33.

About Cable One

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

