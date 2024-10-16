Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.62. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $61.55.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What is a support level?
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.