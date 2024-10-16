Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.62. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $61.55.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.