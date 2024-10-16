Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Barclays raised ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 3.0 %

MT stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

