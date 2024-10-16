Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Lion Point Capital LP raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.3% in the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.52.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $1,935,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,638.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $1,935,980.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,638.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total transaction of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,853.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,968 shares of company stock worth $8,999,632 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $117.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.21. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

