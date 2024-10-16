Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,900,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period.

GCOR stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

