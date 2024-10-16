Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $494,000 in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Shares of QUS stock opened at $159.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.81. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $116.15 and a one year high of $160.73.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

