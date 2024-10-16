Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $503,000 in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PHINIA by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PHINIA during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PHINIA by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in PHINIA by 10.3% in the second quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHIN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded PHINIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. PHINIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.48%. PHINIA’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

In other PHINIA news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $42,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,353.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

