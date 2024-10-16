Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $505,000 in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URTH. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URTH opened at $156.97 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $158.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

