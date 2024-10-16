Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $525,000 in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Get KT alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in KT by 68.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 41.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

KT Stock Down 0.3 %

KT stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. KT Co. has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

KT Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.