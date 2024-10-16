Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $533,000 in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKAG. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 82,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 210,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKAG opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1546 dividend. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

