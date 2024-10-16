Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $567,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in AES during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of AES by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.07.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

