Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $520,000 Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Chart Industries by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 1,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,640. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.30 and its 200-day moving average is $139.73.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

