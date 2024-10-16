Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $523,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $61,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Barclays raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

NYSE NCLH opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

