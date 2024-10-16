Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $570,000 Investment in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,761 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,546,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 338,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTRI stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

