Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

COLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

