Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,439,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,096,000 after buying an additional 69,383 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RDN opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RDN

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,877.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,877.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 53,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,918,724.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,772 shares of company stock worth $4,260,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.