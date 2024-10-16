Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

Read Our Latest Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $195.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.57 and a 200-day moving average of $189.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $151.96 and a one year high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.