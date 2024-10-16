Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Get Post alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,035,000 after purchasing an additional 332,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Post by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Post by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after acquiring an additional 419,945 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 874,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Post by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Insider Activity at Post

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,546.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Post stock opened at $115.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $118.96. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.