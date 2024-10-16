Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 218,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 126,748 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $174,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,977.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,690.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,977.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,900. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

