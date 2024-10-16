Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP opened at $125.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average of $119.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

