Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 20.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,608,000 after buying an additional 355,614 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,854 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,387,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stride by 641.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,058,000 after purchasing an additional 439,911 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of LRN opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

