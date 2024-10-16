Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,276 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,887,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after buying an additional 148,973 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15,389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 53,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,221,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

