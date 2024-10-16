Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $489,000 Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITT by 788.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 71.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $153.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.97.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.