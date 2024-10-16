Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $535,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.