Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $536,000 Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,760 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 294.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Qualys by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at $22,493,851.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,493,851.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,535 shares of company stock worth $1,469,140. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QLYS opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.32 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.88 and a 200 day moving average of $140.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

