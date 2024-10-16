Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 340.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $22.68.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

