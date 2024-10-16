Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $6,499,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 70 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,363.75.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,453.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,424.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,393.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

