Sapient Capital LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 17.7% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,042,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,734,000 after buying an additional 156,492 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.19.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

