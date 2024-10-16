Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,055 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.55.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

