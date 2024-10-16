Sapient Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Sapient Capital LLC cut its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in eHealth by 3,996.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in eHealth by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in eHealth by 76.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 15.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John J. Stelben purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 515,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John J. Stelben acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 515,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gavin G. Galimi acquired 10,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $42,703.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,394.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 80,365 shares of company stock valued at $329,404 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.53.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $65.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

