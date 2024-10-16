Sapient Capital LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.