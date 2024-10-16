Sapient Capital LLC Invests $32,000 in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Fathom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fathom alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connective Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fathom by 50.9% during the second quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fathom by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Fathom by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Fathom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.72 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fathom Profile

(Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.