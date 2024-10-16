Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,838 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

