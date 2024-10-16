Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

