Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 832.31 ($10.87) and traded as high as GBX 862.60 ($11.26). Scottish Mortgage shares last traded at GBX 844.20 ($11.02), with a volume of 2,821,141 shares trading hands.

Get Scottish Mortgage alerts:

Scottish Mortgage Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,623.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 832.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 860.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sharon Flood bought 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 827 ($10.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,996.86 ($26,112.38). 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Scottish Mortgage

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.