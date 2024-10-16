SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,603,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,376,000 after buying an additional 146,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,638,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 54.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,866,000 after acquiring an additional 469,640 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 815,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTFC stock opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $116.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average of $101.58.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

