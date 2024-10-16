SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 13,710 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,352,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 566,513 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,967,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,438 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,743,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after acquiring an additional 69,005 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,277,000 after acquiring an additional 627,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 80,553 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

NETSTREIT Trading Up 1.8 %

NTST opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.11 and a beta of 0.96.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 933.33%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.