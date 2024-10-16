SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 23,821 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,821 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,319,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,346,000 after buying an additional 571,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,815,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,040,000 after acquiring an additional 160,068 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,649,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 469,905 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,181,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 351,287 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,557,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,652,000 after purchasing an additional 127,799 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

