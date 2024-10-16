SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,777 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lakeland Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $28,950.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,641.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $52,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,938.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $28,950.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,641.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,635 shares of company stock worth $914,604. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lakeland Financial’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

See Also

