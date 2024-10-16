SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,609 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in TowneBank during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 72,464 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 30.1% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 42,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.89.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.20 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOWN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

