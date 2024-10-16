SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 156.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 258,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DNOW by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 68,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in DNOW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DNOW by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

DNOW Price Performance

DNOW stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. DNOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.43.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.20 million. DNOW had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About DNOW

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

